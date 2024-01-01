Brazilian reais to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert BRL to TJS at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = SM1.848 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TJS
1 BRL to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.88461.9654
Low1.81211.8121
Average1.85381.8962
Change-1.36%-2.51%
View full history

1 BRL to TJS stats

The performance of BRL to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8846 and a 30 day low of 1.8121. This means the 30 day average was 1.8538. The change for BRL to TJS was -1.36.

The performance of BRL to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9654 and a 90 day low of 1.8121. This means the 90 day average was 1.8962. The change for BRL to TJS was -2.51.

Track market ratesView BRL to TJS chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3531.4781.6230.93621.318
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0571.7711.9451.12125.542
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5330.88420.133
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BRL1.84790 TJS
5 BRL9.23950 TJS
10 BRL18.47900 TJS
20 BRL36.95800 TJS
50 BRL92.39500 TJS
100 BRL184.79000 TJS
250 BRL461.97500 TJS
500 BRL923.95000 TJS
1000 BRL1,847.90000 TJS
2000 BRL3,695.80000 TJS
5000 BRL9,239.50000 TJS
10000 BRL18,479.00000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Brazilian Real
1 TJS0.54116 BRL
5 TJS2.70578 BRL
10 TJS5.41155 BRL
20 TJS10.82310 BRL
50 TJS27.05775 BRL
100 TJS54.11550 BRL
250 TJS135.28875 BRL
500 TJS270.57750 BRL
1000 TJS541.15500 BRL
2000 TJS1,082.31000 BRL
5000 TJS2,705.77500 BRL
10000 TJS5,411.55000 BRL