Malaysian ringgits to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert MYR to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
2,374.33 tjs

RM1.000 MYR = SM2.374 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.37432.3743
Low2.27792.2623
Average2.30032.2992
Change3.34%2.87%
1 MYR to TJS stats

The performance of MYR to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3743 and a 30 day low of 2.2779. This means the 30 day average was 2.3003. The change for MYR to TJS was 3.34.

The performance of MYR to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3743 and a 90 day low of 2.2623. This means the 90 day average was 2.2992. The change for MYR to TJS was 2.87.

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Tajikistani Somoni
1 MYR2.37433 TJS
5 MYR11.87165 TJS
10 MYR23.74330 TJS
20 MYR47.48660 TJS
50 MYR118.71650 TJS
100 MYR237.43300 TJS
250 MYR593.58250 TJS
500 MYR1,187.16500 TJS
1000 MYR2,374.33000 TJS
2000 MYR4,748.66000 TJS
5000 MYR11,871.65000 TJS
10000 MYR23,743.30000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TJS0.42117 MYR
5 TJS2.10586 MYR
10 TJS4.21171 MYR
20 TJS8.42342 MYR
50 TJS21.05855 MYR
100 TJS42.11710 MYR
250 TJS105.29275 MYR
500 TJS210.58550 MYR
1000 TJS421.17100 MYR
2000 TJS842.34200 MYR
5000 TJS2,105.85500 MYR
10000 TJS4,211.71000 MYR