Turkish liras to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert TRY to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
321.07 tjs

TL1.000 TRY = SM0.3211 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33150.3396
Low0.32020.3202
Average0.32440.3305
Change-3.15%-5.13%
1 TRY to TJS stats

The performance of TRY to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3315 and a 30 day low of 0.3202. This means the 30 day average was 0.3244. The change for TRY to TJS was -3.15.

The performance of TRY to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3396 and a 90 day low of 0.3202. This means the 90 day average was 0.3305. The change for TRY to TJS was -5.13.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7221.3883.67348.688
1 EUR1.09110.853304.30891.3491.5154.00853.123
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0551.7754.69762.257
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Tajikistani Somoni
1 TRY0.32107 TJS
5 TRY1.60535 TJS
10 TRY3.21071 TJS
20 TRY6.42142 TJS
50 TRY16.05355 TJS
100 TRY32.10710 TJS
250 TRY80.26775 TJS
500 TRY160.53550 TJS
1000 TRY321.07100 TJS
2000 TRY642.14200 TJS
5000 TRY1,605.35500 TJS
10000 TRY3,210.71000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Turkish Lira
1 TJS3.11458 TRY
5 TJS15.57290 TRY
10 TJS31.14580 TRY
20 TJS62.29160 TRY
50 TJS155.72900 TRY
100 TJS311.45800 TRY
250 TJS778.64500 TRY
500 TJS1,557.29000 TRY
1000 TJS3,114.58000 TRY
2000 TJS6,229.16000 TRY
5000 TJS15,572.90000 TRY
10000 TJS31,145.80000 TRY