100 Tajikistani somonis to Turkish liras

Convert TJS to TRY at the real exchange rate

100 tjs
251.32 try

1.00000 TJS = 2.51316 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:46 UTC
TJS to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.0515587.57361.44631.660690.9639518.9153
1GBP1.1551311.2147101.1611.67071.918351.1134921.85
1USD0.950950.823249183.28051.37541.579280.916717.988
1INR0.0114190.009885250.012007610.01651530.01896340.01100740.215993

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Turkish Lira
1 TJS2.51316 TRY
5 TJS12.56580 TRY
10 TJS25.13160 TRY
20 TJS50.26320 TRY
50 TJS125.65800 TRY
100 TJS251.31600 TRY
250 TJS628.29000 TRY
500 TJS1256.58000 TRY
1000 TJS2513.16000 TRY
2000 TJS5026.32000 TRY
5000 TJS12565.80000 TRY
10000 TJS25131.60000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Tajikistani Somoni
1 TRY0.39791 TJS
5 TRY1.98952 TJS
10 TRY3.97905 TJS
20 TRY7.95810 TJS
50 TRY19.89525 TJS
100 TRY39.79050 TJS
250 TRY99.47625 TJS
500 TRY198.95250 TJS
1000 TRY397.90500 TJS
2000 TRY795.81000 TJS
5000 TRY1989.52500 TJS
10000 TRY3979.05000 TJS