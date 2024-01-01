Tajikistani somonis to Indian rupees today
Convert TJS to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 TJS to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|7.8891
|7.8891
|Low
|7.7117
|7.6150
|Average
|7.8072
|7.7397
|Change
|1.80%
|2.98%
|View full history
1 TJS to INR stats
The performance of TJS to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.8891 and a 30 day low of 7.7117. This means the 30 day average was 7.8072. The change for TJS to INR was 1.80.
The performance of TJS to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.8891 and a 90 day low of 7.6150. This means the 90 day average was 7.7397. The change for TJS to INR was 2.98.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Tajikistani Somoni
|1 INR
|0.12733 TJS
|5 INR
|0.63664 TJS
|10 INR
|1.27327 TJS
|20 INR
|2.54654 TJS
|50 INR
|6.36635 TJS
|100 INR
|12.73270 TJS
|250 INR
|31.83175 TJS
|300 INR
|38.19810 TJS
|500 INR
|63.66350 TJS
|600 INR
|76.39620 TJS
|1000 INR
|127.32700 TJS
|2000 INR
|254.65400 TJS
|5000 INR
|636.63500 TJS
|10000 INR
|1,273.27000 TJS
|25000 INR
|3,183.17500 TJS
|50000 INR
|6,366.35000 TJS
|100000 INR
|12,732.70000 TJS
|1000000 INR
|127,327.00000 TJS
|1000000000 INR
|127,327,000.00000 TJS