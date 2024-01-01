Tajikistani somonis to Indian rupees today

Convert TJS to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
7,853.78 inr

SM1.000 TJS = ₹7.854 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:54
TJS to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.88917.8891
Low7.71177.6150
Average7.80727.7397
Change1.80%2.98%
1 TJS to INR stats

The performance of TJS to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.8891 and a 30 day low of 7.7117. This means the 30 day average was 7.8072. The change for TJS to INR was 1.80.

The performance of TJS to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.8891 and a 90 day low of 7.6150. This means the 90 day average was 7.7397. The change for TJS to INR was 2.98.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.3331.5131.6760.93721.052
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1431.7751.9661.09924.697
1 USD0.9170.782183.7651.3881.5370.85919.308
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Indian Rupee
1 TJS7.85378 INR
5 TJS39.26890 INR
10 TJS78.53780 INR
20 TJS157.07560 INR
50 TJS392.68900 INR
100 TJS785.37800 INR
250 TJS1,963.44500 INR
500 TJS3,926.89000 INR
1000 TJS7,853.78000 INR
2000 TJS15,707.56000 INR
5000 TJS39,268.90000 INR
10000 TJS78,537.80000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Tajikistani Somoni
1 INR0.12733 TJS
5 INR0.63664 TJS
10 INR1.27327 TJS
20 INR2.54654 TJS
50 INR6.36635 TJS
100 INR12.73270 TJS
250 INR31.83175 TJS
300 INR38.19810 TJS
500 INR63.66350 TJS
600 INR76.39620 TJS
1000 INR127.32700 TJS
2000 INR254.65400 TJS
5000 INR636.63500 TJS
10000 INR1,273.27000 TJS
25000 INR3,183.17500 TJS
50000 INR6,366.35000 TJS
100000 INR12,732.70000 TJS
1000000 INR127,327.00000 TJS
1000000000 INR127,327,000.00000 TJS