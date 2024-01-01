Tajikistani somonis to US dollars today

Convert TJS to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
93.76 usd

SM1.000 TJS = $0.09376 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
TJS to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09420.0942
Low0.09240.0913
Average0.09330.0927
Change1.44%2.62%
View full history

1 TJS to USD stats

The performance of TJS to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0942 and a 30 day low of 0.0924. This means the 30 day average was 0.0933. The change for TJS to USD was 1.44.

The performance of TJS to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0942 and a 90 day low of 0.0913. This means the 90 day average was 0.0927. The change for TJS to USD was 2.62.

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / US Dollar
1 TJS0.09376 USD
5 TJS0.46880 USD
10 TJS0.93760 USD
20 TJS1.87521 USD
50 TJS4.68802 USD
100 TJS9.37603 USD
250 TJS23.44008 USD
500 TJS46.88015 USD
1000 TJS93.76030 USD
2000 TJS187.52060 USD
5000 TJS468.80150 USD
10000 TJS937.60300 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 USD10.66550 TJS
5 USD53.32750 TJS
10 USD106.65500 TJS
20 USD213.31000 TJS
50 USD533.27500 TJS
100 USD1,066.55000 TJS
250 USD2,666.37500 TJS
500 USD5,332.75000 TJS
1000 USD10,665.50000 TJS
2000 USD21,331.00000 TJS
5000 USD53,327.50000 TJS
10000 USD106,655.00000 TJS