10 US dollars to Tajikistani somonis

Convert USD to TJS at the real exchange rate

10 usd
106.66 tjs

$1.000 USD = SM10.67 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
USD to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.819310.9550
Low10.618210.6182
Average10.718110.7920
Change-1.42%-2.55%
1 USD to TJS stats

The performance of USD to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.8193 and a 30 day low of 10.6182. This means the 30 day average was 10.7181. The change for USD to TJS was -1.42.

The performance of USD to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.9550 and a 90 day low of 10.6182. This means the 90 day average was 10.7920. The change for USD to TJS was -2.55.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 USD10.66550 TJS
5 USD53.32750 TJS
10 USD106.65500 TJS
20 USD213.31000 TJS
50 USD533.27500 TJS
100 USD1,066.55000 TJS
250 USD2,666.37500 TJS
500 USD5,332.75000 TJS
1000 USD10,665.50000 TJS
2000 USD21,331.00000 TJS
5000 USD53,327.50000 TJS
10000 USD106,655.00000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / US Dollar
1 TJS0.09376 USD
5 TJS0.46880 USD
10 TJS0.93760 USD
20 TJS1.87521 USD
50 TJS4.68802 USD
100 TJS9.37603 USD
250 TJS23.44008 USD
500 TJS46.88015 USD
1000 TJS93.76030 USD
2000 TJS187.52060 USD
5000 TJS468.80150 USD
10000 TJS937.60300 USD