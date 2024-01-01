Chinese yuan rmb to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert CNY to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,487.63 tjs

¥1.000 CNY = SM1.488 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
We can't send money between these currencies

CNY to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.49201.5183
Low1.46561.4656
Average1.47691.4887
Change-0.06%-1.58%
1 CNY to TJS stats

The performance of CNY to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4920 and a 30 day low of 1.4656. This means the 30 day average was 1.4769. The change for CNY to TJS was -0.06.

The performance of CNY to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5183 and a 90 day low of 1.4656. This means the 90 day average was 1.4887. The change for CNY to TJS was -1.58.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tajikistani Somoni
1 CNY1.48763 TJS
5 CNY7.43815 TJS
10 CNY14.87630 TJS
20 CNY29.75260 TJS
50 CNY74.38150 TJS
100 CNY148.76300 TJS
250 CNY371.90750 TJS
500 CNY743.81500 TJS
1000 CNY1,487.63000 TJS
2000 CNY2,975.26000 TJS
5000 CNY7,438.15000 TJS
10000 CNY14,876.30000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TJS0.67221 CNY
5 TJS3.36105 CNY
10 TJS6.72209 CNY
20 TJS13.44418 CNY
50 TJS33.61045 CNY
100 TJS67.22090 CNY
250 TJS168.05225 CNY
500 TJS336.10450 CNY
1000 TJS672.20900 CNY
2000 TJS1,344.41800 CNY
5000 TJS3,361.04500 CNY
10000 TJS6,722.09000 CNY