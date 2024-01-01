Chinese yuan rmb to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert CNY to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,521.55 tjs

1.000 CNY = 1.522 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8241.3590.9220.7881.53483.2111.344
1 HKD0.12810.1740.1180.1010.19610.6360.172
1 CAD0.7365.75710.6790.581.12961.2320.989
1 EUR1.0848.4821.47310.8551.66390.2091.458

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tajikistani Somoni
1 CNY1.52155 TJS
5 CNY7.60775 TJS
10 CNY15.21550 TJS
20 CNY30.43100 TJS
50 CNY76.07750 TJS
100 CNY152.15500 TJS
250 CNY380.38750 TJS
500 CNY760.77500 TJS
1000 CNY1,521.55000 TJS
2000 CNY3,043.10000 TJS
5000 CNY7,607.75000 TJS
10000 CNY15,215.50000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TJS0.65722 CNY
5 TJS3.28612 CNY
10 TJS6.57224 CNY
20 TJS13.14448 CNY
50 TJS32.86120 CNY
100 TJS65.72240 CNY
250 TJS164.30600 CNY
500 TJS328.61200 CNY
1000 TJS657.22400 CNY
2000 TJS1,314.44800 CNY
5000 TJS3,286.12000 CNY
10000 TJS6,572.24000 CNY