Hong Kong dollars to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert HKD to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
1,399.29 tjs

1.000 HKD = 1.399 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1970.7851.3421.5250.9181.35283.192
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1860.2120.1280.18811.559
1 GBP1.2759.17311.711.9441.1711.723106.028
1 SGD0.7455.3640.58511.1370.6851.00862.003

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
100 HKD139.92900 TJS
200 HKD279.85800 TJS
300 HKD419.78700 TJS
500 HKD699.64500 TJS
1000 HKD1,399.29000 TJS
2000 HKD2,798.58000 TJS
2500 HKD3,498.22500 TJS
3000 HKD4,197.87000 TJS
4000 HKD5,597.16000 TJS
5000 HKD6,996.45000 TJS
10000 HKD13,992.90000 TJS
20000 HKD27,985.80000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TJS0.71465 HKD
5 TJS3.57325 HKD
10 TJS7.14650 HKD
20 TJS14.29300 HKD
50 TJS35.73250 HKD
100 TJS71.46500 HKD
250 TJS178.66250 HKD
500 TJS357.32500 HKD
1000 TJS714.65000 HKD
2000 TJS1,429.30000 HKD
5000 TJS3,573.25000 HKD
10000 TJS7,146.50000 HKD