Singapore dollars to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert SGD to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
8,153.12 tjs

S$1.000 SGD = SM8.153 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:31
SGD to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TJS
1 SGD to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.15388.1538
Low7.99857.8529
Average8.08238.0057
Change1.35%1.62%
1 SGD to TJS stats

The performance of SGD to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.1538 and a 30 day low of 7.9985. This means the 30 day average was 8.0823. The change for SGD to TJS was 1.35.

The performance of SGD to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.1538 and a 90 day low of 7.8529. This means the 90 day average was 8.0057. The change for SGD to TJS was 1.62.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 SGD8.15312 TJS
5 SGD40.76560 TJS
10 SGD81.53120 TJS
20 SGD163.06240 TJS
50 SGD407.65600 TJS
100 SGD815.31200 TJS
250 SGD2,038.28000 TJS
500 SGD4,076.56000 TJS
1000 SGD8,153.12000 TJS
2000 SGD16,306.24000 TJS
5000 SGD40,765.60000 TJS
10000 SGD81,531.20000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Singapore Dollar
1 TJS0.12265 SGD
5 TJS0.61326 SGD
10 TJS1.22652 SGD
20 TJS2.45304 SGD
50 TJS6.13260 SGD
100 TJS12.26520 SGD
250 TJS30.66300 SGD
500 TJS61.32600 SGD
1000 TJS122.65200 SGD
2000 TJS245.30400 SGD
5000 TJS613.26000 SGD
10000 TJS1,226.52000 SGD