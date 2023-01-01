10 thousand Singapore dollars to Tajikistani somonis

Convert SGD to TJS at the real exchange rate

10,000 sgd
81,644.10 tjs

1.00000 SGD = 8.16441 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1155650.9141.518950.79336783.3457.149654.6845
1 IDR0.000064246710.00005872110.00009758750.00005097120.005354640.0004593410.000300964
1 EUR1.094117029.711.661880.8680591.18787.822435.12531
1 AUD0.6583510247.20.60172710.52231354.87024.706973.08404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 SGD8.16441 TJS
5 SGD40.82205 TJS
10 SGD81.64410 TJS
20 SGD163.28820 TJS
50 SGD408.22050 TJS
100 SGD816.44100 TJS
250 SGD2041.10250 TJS
500 SGD4082.20500 TJS
1000 SGD8164.41000 TJS
2000 SGD16328.82000 TJS
5000 SGD40822.05000 TJS
10000 SGD81644.10000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Singapore Dollar
1 TJS0.12248 SGD
5 TJS0.61241 SGD
10 TJS1.22483 SGD
20 TJS2.44966 SGD
50 TJS6.12415 SGD
100 TJS12.24830 SGD
250 TJS30.62075 SGD
500 TJS61.24150 SGD
1000 TJS122.48300 SGD
2000 TJS244.96600 SGD
5000 TJS612.41500 SGD
10000 TJS1224.83000 SGD