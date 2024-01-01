Bulgarian levs to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert BGN to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
6,067.48 tjs

1.000 BGN = 6.067 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:43
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9221.6591.361.5351.3450.78818.951
1 EUR1.08411.7991.4751.6651.4580.85420.548
1 NZD0.6030.55610.820.9250.810.47511.421
1 CAD0.7350.6781.2211.1290.9890.57913.933

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BGN6.06748 TJS
5 BGN30.33740 TJS
10 BGN60.67480 TJS
20 BGN121.34960 TJS
50 BGN303.37400 TJS
100 BGN606.74800 TJS
250 BGN1,516.87000 TJS
500 BGN3,033.74000 TJS
1000 BGN6,067.48000 TJS
2000 BGN12,134.96000 TJS
5000 BGN30,337.40000 TJS
10000 BGN60,674.80000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bulgarian Lev
1 TJS0.16481 BGN
5 TJS0.82406 BGN
10 TJS1.64813 BGN
20 TJS3.29626 BGN
50 TJS8.24065 BGN
100 TJS16.48130 BGN
250 TJS41.20325 BGN
500 TJS82.40650 BGN
1000 TJS164.81300 BGN
2000 TJS329.62600 BGN
5000 TJS824.06500 BGN
10000 TJS1,648.13000 BGN