Bulgarian levs to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert BGN to TJS at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
6058.93 tjs

1.00000 BGN = 6.05893 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87511.084390.26431.488691.673690.964818.7456
1 GBP1.1427311.239103.1431.701091.912481.102521.4201
1 USD0.922250.807103183.24661.372951.543570.889817.2882
1 INR0.01107860.009695320.012012510.01649260.01854210.01068870.207675

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BGN6.05893 TJS
5 BGN30.29465 TJS
10 BGN60.58930 TJS
20 BGN121.17860 TJS
50 BGN302.94650 TJS
100 BGN605.89300 TJS
250 BGN1514.73250 TJS
500 BGN3029.46500 TJS
1000 BGN6058.93000 TJS
2000 BGN12117.86000 TJS
5000 BGN30294.65000 TJS
10000 BGN60589.30000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bulgarian Lev
1 TJS0.16505 BGN
5 TJS0.82523 BGN
10 TJS1.65046 BGN
20 TJS3.30092 BGN
50 TJS8.25230 BGN
100 TJS16.50460 BGN
250 TJS41.26150 BGN
500 TJS82.52300 BGN
1000 TJS165.04600 BGN
2000 TJS330.09200 BGN
5000 TJS825.23000 BGN
10000 TJS1650.46000 BGN