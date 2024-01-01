Bulgarian levs to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert BGN to TJS at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = SM5.770 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:22
BGN to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TJS
1 BGN to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.97346.1029
Low5.74795.7479
Average5.86065.9657
Change-2.59%-4.50%
1 BGN to TJS stats

The performance of BGN to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9734 and a 30 day low of 5.7479. This means the 30 day average was 5.8606. The change for BGN to TJS was -2.59.

The performance of BGN to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.1029 and a 90 day low of 5.7479. This means the 90 day average was 5.9657. The change for BGN to TJS was -4.50.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BGN5.76997 TJS
5 BGN28.84985 TJS
10 BGN57.69970 TJS
20 BGN115.39940 TJS
50 BGN288.49850 TJS
100 BGN576.99700 TJS
250 BGN1,442.49250 TJS
500 BGN2,884.98500 TJS
1000 BGN5,769.97000 TJS
2000 BGN11,539.94000 TJS
5000 BGN28,849.85000 TJS
10000 BGN57,699.70000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bulgarian Lev
1 TJS0.17331 BGN
5 TJS0.86656 BGN
10 TJS1.73311 BGN
20 TJS3.46622 BGN
50 TJS8.66555 BGN
100 TJS17.33110 BGN
250 TJS43.32775 BGN
500 TJS86.65550 BGN
1000 TJS173.31100 BGN
2000 TJS346.62200 BGN
5000 TJS866.55500 BGN
10000 TJS1,733.11000 BGN