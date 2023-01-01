1 thousand Tajikistani somonis to Bulgarian levs

Convert TJS to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 tjs
170.00 bgn

1.00000 TJS = 0.17000 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:33 UTC
Track the exchange rate
TJS to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bulgarian Lev
1 TJS0.17000 BGN
5 TJS0.84998 BGN
10 TJS1.69995 BGN
20 TJS3.39990 BGN
50 TJS8.49975 BGN
100 TJS16.99950 BGN
250 TJS42.49875 BGN
500 TJS84.99750 BGN
1000 TJS169.99500 BGN
2000 TJS339.99000 BGN
5000 TJS849.97500 BGN
10000 TJS1699.95000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BGN5.88251 TJS
5 BGN29.41255 TJS
10 BGN58.82510 TJS
20 BGN117.65020 TJS
50 BGN294.12550 TJS
100 BGN588.25100 TJS
250 BGN1470.62750 TJS
500 BGN2941.25500 TJS
1000 BGN5882.51000 TJS
2000 BGN11765.02000 TJS
5000 BGN29412.55000 TJS
10000 BGN58825.10000 TJS