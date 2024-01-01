Hong Kong dollars to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert HKD to TJS at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = SM1.371 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:12
HKD to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TJS
1 HKD to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.37561.3760
Low1.36791.3575
Average1.37171.3686
Change-0.01%0.84%
1 HKD to TJS stats

The performance of HKD to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3756 and a 30 day low of 1.3679. This means the 30 day average was 1.3717. The change for HKD to TJS was -0.01.

The performance of HKD to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3760 and a 90 day low of 1.3575. This means the 90 day average was 1.3686. The change for HKD to TJS was 0.84.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
100 HKD137.08600 TJS
200 HKD274.17200 TJS
300 HKD411.25800 TJS
500 HKD685.43000 TJS
1000 HKD1,370.86000 TJS
2000 HKD2,741.72000 TJS
2500 HKD3,427.15000 TJS
3000 HKD4,112.58000 TJS
4000 HKD5,483.44000 TJS
5000 HKD6,854.30000 TJS
10000 HKD13,708.60000 TJS
20000 HKD27,417.20000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TJS0.72947 HKD
5 TJS3.64735 HKD
10 TJS7.29469 HKD
20 TJS14.58938 HKD
50 TJS36.47345 HKD
100 TJS72.94690 HKD
250 TJS182.36725 HKD
500 TJS364.73450 HKD
1000 TJS729.46900 HKD
2000 TJS1,458.93800 HKD
5000 TJS3,647.34500 HKD
10000 TJS7,294.69000 HKD