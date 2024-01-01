20 Bulgarian levs to Tajikistani somonis
Convert BGN to TJS at the real exchange rate
BGN to TJS conversion chart
1 BGN = 5.76997 TJS
0
|1 BGN to TJS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|5.9734
|6.1029
|Low
|5.7479
|5.7479
|Average
|5.8606
|5.9657
|Change
|-2.59%
|-4.50%
1 BGN to TJS stats
The performance of BGN to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9734 and a 30 day low of 5.7479. This means the 30 day average was 5.8606. The change for BGN to TJS was -2.59.
The performance of BGN to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.1029 and a 90 day low of 5.7479. This means the 90 day average was 5.9657. The change for BGN to TJS was -4.50.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tajikistani Somoni
|1 BGN
|5.76997 TJS
|5 BGN
|28.84985 TJS
|10 BGN
|57.69970 TJS
|20 BGN
|115.39940 TJS
|50 BGN
|288.49850 TJS
|100 BGN
|576.99700 TJS
|250 BGN
|1,442.49250 TJS
|500 BGN
|2,884.98500 TJS
|1000 BGN
|5,769.97000 TJS
|2000 BGN
|11,539.94000 TJS
|5000 BGN
|28,849.85000 TJS
|10000 BGN
|57,699.70000 TJS