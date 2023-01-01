Canadian dollars to Tajikistani somonis today

1,000 cad
7,949.96 tjs

1.00000 CAD = 7.94996 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:05
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 CAD7.94996 TJS
5 CAD39.74980 TJS
10 CAD79.49960 TJS
20 CAD158.99920 TJS
50 CAD397.49800 TJS
100 CAD794.99600 TJS
250 CAD1987.49000 TJS
500 CAD3974.98000 TJS
1000 CAD7949.96000 TJS
2000 CAD15899.92000 TJS
5000 CAD39749.80000 TJS
10000 CAD79499.60000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Canadian Dollar
1 TJS0.12579 CAD
5 TJS0.62894 CAD
10 TJS1.25787 CAD
20 TJS2.51574 CAD
50 TJS6.28935 CAD
100 TJS12.57870 CAD
250 TJS31.44675 CAD
500 TJS62.89350 CAD
1000 TJS125.78700 CAD
2000 TJS251.57400 CAD
5000 TJS628.93500 CAD
10000 TJS1257.87000 CAD