Polish zloty to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert PLN to TJS at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = SM2.654 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:31
PLN to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TJS
1 PLN to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.79402.7940
Low2.65362.6536
Average2.72452.7319
Change-5.02%-2.11%
1 PLN to TJS stats

The performance of PLN to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7940 and a 30 day low of 2.6536. This means the 30 day average was 2.7245. The change for PLN to TJS was -5.02.

The performance of PLN to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7940 and a 90 day low of 2.6536. This means the 90 day average was 2.7319. The change for PLN to TJS was -2.11.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Polish zloty to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Tajikistani Somoni
1 PLN2.65445 TJS
5 PLN13.27225 TJS
10 PLN26.54450 TJS
20 PLN53.08900 TJS
50 PLN132.72250 TJS
100 PLN265.44500 TJS
250 PLN663.61250 TJS
500 PLN1,327.22500 TJS
1000 PLN2,654.45000 TJS
2000 PLN5,308.90000 TJS
5000 PLN13,272.25000 TJS
10000 PLN26,544.50000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Polish Zloty
1 TJS0.37673 PLN
5 TJS1.88363 PLN
10 TJS3.76726 PLN
20 TJS7.53452 PLN
50 TJS18.83630 PLN
100 TJS37.67260 PLN
250 TJS94.18150 PLN
500 TJS188.36300 PLN
1000 TJS376.72600 PLN
2000 TJS753.45200 PLN
5000 TJS1,883.63000 PLN
10000 TJS3,767.26000 PLN