Bulgarian lev to Tajikistani somonis Historical Exchange Rates

This is the Bulgarian lev (BGN) to Tajikistani somonis (TJS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BGN and TJS historical data from 09-08-2019 to 09-08-2024.

1,000 bgn
5,939.60 tjs

лв1.000 BGN = SM5.940 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 9 Aug 2024

BGN to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Bulgarian lev to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Tajikistani somonis is currently 5.940 today, reflecting a 0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.184% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 5.993 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 5.913 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.383% increase in value.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the rate