British pounds sterling to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert GBP to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
13,917.50 tjs

1.000 GBP = 13.92 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9283.0431.532151.5251.3580.8891.655
1 EUR1.087190.2391.665164.651.4750.9661.799
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.8250.0160.0110.02
1 AUD0.6530.60154.211198.9160.8860.5811.081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Tajikistani Somoni
1 GBP13.91750 TJS
5 GBP69.58750 TJS
10 GBP139.17500 TJS
20 GBP278.35000 TJS
50 GBP695.87500 TJS
100 GBP1,391.75000 TJS
250 GBP3,479.37500 TJS
500 GBP6,958.75000 TJS
1000 GBP13,917.50000 TJS
2000 GBP27,835.00000 TJS
5000 GBP69,587.50000 TJS
10000 GBP139,175.00000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / British Pound Sterling
1 TJS0.07185 GBP
5 TJS0.35926 GBP
10 TJS0.71852 GBP
20 TJS1.43704 GBP
50 TJS3.59261 GBP
100 TJS7.18521 GBP
250 TJS17.96303 GBP
500 TJS35.92605 GBP
1000 TJS71.85210 GBP
2000 TJS143.70420 GBP
5000 TJS359.26050 GBP
10000 TJS718.52100 GBP