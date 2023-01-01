1 thousand Tajikistani somonis to British pounds sterling

Convert TJS to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
72.55 gbp

1.00000 TJS = 0.07255 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / British Pound Sterling
1 TJS0.07255 GBP
5 TJS0.36277 GBP
10 TJS0.72553 GBP
20 TJS1.45106 GBP
50 TJS3.62765 GBP
100 TJS7.25530 GBP
250 TJS18.13825 GBP
500 TJS36.27650 GBP
1000 TJS72.55300 GBP
2000 TJS145.10600 GBP
5000 TJS362.76500 GBP
10000 TJS725.53000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Tajikistani Somoni
1 GBP13.78300 TJS
5 GBP68.91500 TJS
10 GBP137.83000 TJS
20 GBP275.66000 TJS
50 GBP689.15000 TJS
100 GBP1378.30000 TJS
250 GBP3445.75000 TJS
500 GBP6891.50000 TJS
1000 GBP13783.00000 TJS
2000 GBP27566.00000 TJS
5000 GBP68915.00000 TJS
10000 GBP137830.00000 TJS