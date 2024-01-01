1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Tajikistani somonis

Convert BGN to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
5,939.60 tjs

лв1.000 BGN = SM5.940 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.03036.0865
Low5.85575.8387
Average5.94225.9609
Change-0.86%-1.27%
1 BGN to TJS stats

The performance of BGN to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0303 and a 30 day low of 5.8557. This means the 30 day average was 5.9422. The change for BGN to TJS was -0.86.

The performance of BGN to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0865 and a 90 day low of 5.8387. This means the 90 day average was 5.9609. The change for BGN to TJS was -1.27.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BGN5.93960 TJS
5 BGN29.69800 TJS
10 BGN59.39600 TJS
20 BGN118.79200 TJS
50 BGN296.98000 TJS
100 BGN593.96000 TJS
250 BGN1,484.90000 TJS
500 BGN2,969.80000 TJS
1000 BGN5,939.60000 TJS
2000 BGN11,879.20000 TJS
5000 BGN29,698.00000 TJS
10000 BGN59,396.00000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bulgarian Lev
1 TJS0.16836 BGN
5 TJS0.84181 BGN
10 TJS1.68361 BGN
20 TJS3.36722 BGN
50 TJS8.41805 BGN
100 TJS16.83610 BGN
250 TJS42.09025 BGN
500 TJS84.18050 BGN
1000 TJS168.36100 BGN
2000 TJS336.72200 BGN
5000 TJS841.80500 BGN
10000 TJS1,683.61000 BGN