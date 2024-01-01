20 Chinese yuan rmb to Tajikistani somonis

Convert CNY to TJS at the real exchange rate

20 cny
30.44 tjs

1.00000 CNY = 1.52220 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Loading

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tajikistani Somoni
1 CNY1.52220 TJS
5 CNY7.61100 TJS
10 CNY15.22200 TJS
20 CNY30.44400 TJS
50 CNY76.11000 TJS
100 CNY152.22000 TJS
250 CNY380.55000 TJS
500 CNY761.10000 TJS
1000 CNY1522.20000 TJS
2000 CNY3044.40000 TJS
5000 CNY7611.00000 TJS
10000 CNY15222.00000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TJS0.65694 CNY
5 TJS3.28472 CNY
10 TJS6.56944 CNY
20 TJS13.13888 CNY
50 TJS32.84720 CNY
100 TJS65.69440 CNY
250 TJS164.23600 CNY
500 TJS328.47200 CNY
1000 TJS656.94400 CNY
2000 TJS1313.88800 CNY
5000 TJS3284.72000 CNY
10000 TJS6569.44000 CNY