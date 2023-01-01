10 thousand Tajikistani somonis to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert TJS to CNY at the real exchange rate

10,000 tjs
6,655.88 cny

1.00000 TJS = 0.66559 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TJS to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865951.049787.43081.444811.660130.963418.9284
1GBP1.154811.2122100.9661.668471.917131.1125421.8586
1USD0.952650.824946183.29121.37641.581530.917818.0322
1INR0.01143760.009904360.012006110.01652520.01898790.01101920.216496

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TJS0.66559 CNY
5 TJS3.32794 CNY
10 TJS6.65588 CNY
20 TJS13.31176 CNY
50 TJS33.27940 CNY
100 TJS66.55880 CNY
250 TJS166.39700 CNY
500 TJS332.79400 CNY
1000 TJS665.58800 CNY
2000 TJS1331.17600 CNY
5000 TJS3327.94000 CNY
10000 TJS6655.88000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tajikistani Somoni
1 CNY1.50243 TJS
5 CNY7.51215 TJS
10 CNY15.02430 TJS
20 CNY30.04860 TJS
50 CNY75.12150 TJS
100 CNY150.24300 TJS
250 CNY375.60750 TJS
500 CNY751.21500 TJS
1000 CNY1502.43000 TJS
2000 CNY3004.86000 TJS
5000 CNY7512.15000 TJS
10000 CNY15024.30000 TJS