Tajikistani somonis to Australian dollars today

Convert TJS to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
144.06 aud

SM1.000 TJS = A$0.1441 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:48
TJS to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14510.1451
Low0.13630.1363
Average0.14020.1395
Change5.19%4.43%
1 TJS to AUD stats

The performance of TJS to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1451 and a 30 day low of 0.1363. This means the 30 day average was 0.1402. The change for TJS to AUD was 5.19.

The performance of TJS to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1451 and a 90 day low of 0.1363. This means the 90 day average was 0.1395. The change for TJS to AUD was 4.43.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Australian Dollar
1 TJS0.14406 AUD
5 TJS0.72029 AUD
10 TJS1.44058 AUD
20 TJS2.88116 AUD
50 TJS7.20290 AUD
100 TJS14.40580 AUD
250 TJS36.01450 AUD
500 TJS72.02900 AUD
1000 TJS144.05800 AUD
2000 TJS288.11600 AUD
5000 TJS720.29000 AUD
10000 TJS1,440.58000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 AUD6.94164 TJS
5 AUD34.70820 TJS
10 AUD69.41640 TJS
20 AUD138.83280 TJS
50 AUD347.08200 TJS
100 AUD694.16400 TJS
250 AUD1,735.41000 TJS
500 AUD3,470.82000 TJS
1000 AUD6,941.64000 TJS
2000 AUD13,883.28000 TJS
5000 AUD34,708.20000 TJS
10000 AUD69,416.40000 TJS