Tajikistani somonis to Japanese yen today
Convert TJS to JPY at the real exchange rate
|1 TJS to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|14.9358
|15.1471
|Low
|13.7340
|13.7340
|Average
|14.5620
|14.5527
|Change
|-7.58%
|-2.55%
|View full history
1 TJS to JPY stats
The performance of TJS to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.9358 and a 30 day low of 13.7340. This means the 30 day average was 14.5620. The change for TJS to JPY was -7.58.
The performance of TJS to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.1471 and a 90 day low of 13.7340. This means the 90 day average was 14.5527. The change for TJS to JPY was -2.55.
|Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Japanese Yen
|1 TJS
|13.73400 JPY
|5 TJS
|68.67000 JPY
|10 TJS
|137.34000 JPY
|20 TJS
|274.68000 JPY
|50 TJS
|686.70000 JPY
|100 TJS
|1,373.40000 JPY
|250 TJS
|3,433.50000 JPY
|500 TJS
|6,867.00000 JPY
|1000 TJS
|13,734.00000 JPY
|2000 TJS
|27,468.00000 JPY
|5000 TJS
|68,670.00000 JPY
|10000 TJS
|137,340.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Tajikistani Somoni
|100 JPY
|7.28120 TJS
|1000 JPY
|72.81200 TJS
|1500 JPY
|109.21800 TJS
|2000 JPY
|145.62400 TJS
|3000 JPY
|218.43600 TJS
|5000 JPY
|364.06000 TJS
|5400 JPY
|393.18480 TJS
|10000 JPY
|728.12000 TJS
|15000 JPY
|1,092.18000 TJS
|20000 JPY
|1,456.24000 TJS
|25000 JPY
|1,820.30000 TJS
|30000 JPY
|2,184.36000 TJS