Tajikistani somonis to Japanese yen today

Convert TJS to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
13,734 jpy

SM1.000 TJS = ¥13.73 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:54
We can't send money between these currencies

TJS to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.935815.1471
Low13.734013.7340
Average14.562014.5527
Change-7.58%-2.55%
View full history

1 TJS to JPY stats

The performance of TJS to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.9358 and a 30 day low of 13.7340. This means the 30 day average was 14.5620. The change for TJS to JPY was -7.58.

The performance of TJS to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.1471 and a 90 day low of 13.7340. This means the 90 day average was 14.5527. The change for TJS to JPY was -2.55.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.3361.5131.6760.93721.06
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1431.7751.9661.09924.705
1 USD0.9170.782183.7641.3881.5370.85919.314
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Japanese Yen
1 TJS13.73400 JPY
5 TJS68.67000 JPY
10 TJS137.34000 JPY
20 TJS274.68000 JPY
50 TJS686.70000 JPY
100 TJS1,373.40000 JPY
250 TJS3,433.50000 JPY
500 TJS6,867.00000 JPY
1000 TJS13,734.00000 JPY
2000 TJS27,468.00000 JPY
5000 TJS68,670.00000 JPY
10000 TJS137,340.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Tajikistani Somoni
100 JPY7.28120 TJS
1000 JPY72.81200 TJS
1500 JPY109.21800 TJS
2000 JPY145.62400 TJS
3000 JPY218.43600 TJS
5000 JPY364.06000 TJS
5400 JPY393.18480 TJS
10000 JPY728.12000 TJS
15000 JPY1,092.18000 TJS
20000 JPY1,456.24000 TJS
25000 JPY1,820.30000 TJS
30000 JPY2,184.36000 TJS