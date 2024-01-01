Tajikistani somonis to Russian rubles today

Convert TJS to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
8,001.38 rub

SM1.000 TJS = руб8.001 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:39
TJS to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.29368.4851
Low7.98147.6978
Average8.14178.2171
Change-1.54%-4.10%
1 TJS to RUB stats

The performance of TJS to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.2936 and a 30 day low of 7.9814. This means the 30 day average was 8.1417. The change for TJS to RUB was -1.54.

The performance of TJS to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.4851 and a 90 day low of 7.6978. This means the 90 day average was 8.2171. The change for TJS to RUB was -4.10.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Russian Ruble
1 TJS8.00138 RUB
5 TJS40.00690 RUB
10 TJS80.01380 RUB
20 TJS160.02760 RUB
50 TJS400.06900 RUB
100 TJS800.13800 RUB
250 TJS2,000.34500 RUB
500 TJS4,000.69000 RUB
1000 TJS8,001.38000 RUB
2000 TJS16,002.76000 RUB
5000 TJS40,006.90000 RUB
10000 TJS80,013.80000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Tajikistani Somoni
1 RUB0.12498 TJS
5 RUB0.62489 TJS
10 RUB1.24978 TJS
20 RUB2.49956 TJS
50 RUB6.24890 TJS
100 RUB12.49780 TJS
250 RUB31.24450 TJS
500 RUB62.48900 TJS
1000 RUB124.97800 TJS
2000 RUB249.95600 TJS
5000 RUB624.89000 TJS
10000 RUB1,249.78000 TJS