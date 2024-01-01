5 Russian rubles to Tajikistani somonis

Convert RUB to TJS at the real exchange rate

5 rub
0.59 tjs

1.00000 RUB = 0.11844 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856751.080489.61671.456331.64720.95197518.3908
1 GBP1.167211.26105104.6011.699831.922631.1111521.4658
1 USD0.92560.79299182.94771.347951.524620.8811517.0222
1 INR0.01115860.009560120.012055810.01625060.01838050.0106230.205216

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Tajikistani Somoni
1 RUB0.11844 TJS
5 RUB0.59218 TJS
10 RUB1.18437 TJS
20 RUB2.36874 TJS
50 RUB5.92185 TJS
100 RUB11.84370 TJS
250 RUB29.60925 TJS
500 RUB59.21850 TJS
1000 RUB118.43700 TJS
2000 RUB236.87400 TJS
5000 RUB592.18500 TJS
10000 RUB1184.37000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Russian Ruble
1 TJS8.44330 RUB
5 TJS42.21650 RUB
10 TJS84.43300 RUB
20 TJS168.86600 RUB
50 TJS422.16500 RUB
100 TJS844.33000 RUB
250 TJS2110.82500 RUB
500 TJS4221.65000 RUB
1000 TJS8443.30000 RUB
2000 TJS16886.60000 RUB
5000 TJS42216.50000 RUB
10000 TJS84433.00000 RUB