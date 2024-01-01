Turkish liras to Russian rubles today

Convert TRY to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
2,569.01 rub

TL1.000 TRY = руб2.569 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.70052.8692
Low2.56662.5665
Average2.64022.7150
Change-4.64%-9.29%
1 TRY to RUB stats

The performance of TRY to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7005 and a 30 day low of 2.5666. This means the 30 day average was 2.6402. The change for TRY to RUB was -4.64.

The performance of TRY to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8692 and a 90 day low of 2.5665. This means the 90 day average was 2.7150. The change for TRY to RUB was -9.29.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Russian Ruble
1 TRY2.56901 RUB
5 TRY12.84505 RUB
10 TRY25.69010 RUB
20 TRY51.38020 RUB
50 TRY128.45050 RUB
100 TRY256.90100 RUB
250 TRY642.25250 RUB
500 TRY1,284.50500 RUB
1000 TRY2,569.01000 RUB
2000 TRY5,138.02000 RUB
5000 TRY12,845.05000 RUB
10000 TRY25,690.10000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Turkish Lira
1 RUB0.38926 TRY
5 RUB1.94628 TRY
10 RUB3.89255 TRY
20 RUB7.78510 TRY
50 RUB19.46275 TRY
100 RUB38.92550 TRY
250 RUB97.31375 TRY
500 RUB194.62750 TRY
1000 RUB389.25500 TRY
2000 RUB778.51000 TRY
5000 RUB1,946.27500 TRY
10000 RUB3,892.55000 TRY