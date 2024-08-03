Euros to Russian rubles today

Convert EUR to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
93,108.80 rub

€1.000 EUR = руб93.11 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High96.847199.8359
Low92.249789.7417
Average94.862795.9308
Change-3.23%-5.36%
View full history

1 EUR to RUB stats

The performance of EUR to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 96.8471 and a 30 day low of 92.2497. This means the 30 day average was 94.8627. The change for EUR to RUB was -3.23.

The performance of EUR to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 99.8359 and a 90 day low of 89.7417. This means the 90 day average was 95.9308. The change for EUR to RUB was -5.36.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Russian Ruble
1 EUR93.10880 RUB
5 EUR465.54400 RUB
10 EUR931.08800 RUB
20 EUR1,862.17600 RUB
50 EUR4,655.44000 RUB
100 EUR9,310.88000 RUB
250 EUR23,277.20000 RUB
500 EUR46,554.40000 RUB
1000 EUR93,108.80000 RUB
2000 EUR186,217.60000 RUB
5000 EUR465,544.00000 RUB
10000 EUR931,088.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Euro
1 RUB0.01074 EUR
5 RUB0.05370 EUR
10 RUB0.10740 EUR
20 RUB0.21480 EUR
50 RUB0.53701 EUR
100 RUB1.07401 EUR
250 RUB2.68503 EUR
500 RUB5.37005 EUR
1000 RUB10.74010 EUR
2000 RUB21.48020 EUR
5000 RUB53.70050 EUR
10000 RUB107.40100 EUR