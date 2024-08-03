Euro to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Russian rubles is currently 93.109 today, reflecting a 0.725% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.347% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 94.031 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 92.297 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 0.615% increase in value.