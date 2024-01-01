20 Russian rubles to Euros

Convert RUB to EUR at the real exchange rate

20 rub
0.20 eur

1.00000 RUB = 0.01003 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:13
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Euro
1 RUB0.01003 EUR
5 RUB0.05016 EUR
10 RUB0.10032 EUR
20 RUB0.20064 EUR
50 RUB0.50160 EUR
100 RUB1.00320 EUR
250 RUB2.50800 EUR
500 RUB5.01600 EUR
1000 RUB10.03200 EUR
2000 RUB20.06400 EUR
5000 RUB50.16000 EUR
10000 RUB100.32000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Russian Ruble
1 EUR99.68060 RUB
5 EUR498.40300 RUB
10 EUR996.80600 RUB
20 EUR1993.61200 RUB
50 EUR4984.03000 RUB
100 EUR9968.06000 RUB
250 EUR24920.15000 RUB
500 EUR49840.30000 RUB
1000 EUR99680.60000 RUB
2000 EUR199361.20000 RUB
5000 EUR498403.00000 RUB
10000 EUR996806.00000 RUB