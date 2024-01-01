Malaysian ringgits to Russian rubles today

Convert MYR to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
18,997.90 rub

RM1.000 MYR = руб19.00 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MYR to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MYR to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.997919.5639
Low18.219217.7283
Average18.727118.8930
Change1.75%-1.35%
View full history

1 MYR to RUB stats

The performance of MYR to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.9979 and a 30 day low of 18.2192. This means the 30 day average was 18.7271. The change for MYR to RUB was 1.75.

The performance of MYR to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.5639 and a 90 day low of 17.7283. This means the 90 day average was 18.8930. The change for MYR to RUB was -1.35.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Russian Ruble
1 MYR18.99790 RUB
5 MYR94.98950 RUB
10 MYR189.97900 RUB
20 MYR379.95800 RUB
50 MYR949.89500 RUB
100 MYR1,899.79000 RUB
250 MYR4,749.47500 RUB
500 MYR9,498.95000 RUB
1000 MYR18,997.90000 RUB
2000 MYR37,995.80000 RUB
5000 MYR94,989.50000 RUB
10000 MYR189,979.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RUB0.05264 MYR
5 RUB0.26319 MYR
10 RUB0.52637 MYR
20 RUB1.05275 MYR
50 RUB2.63187 MYR
100 RUB5.26373 MYR
250 RUB13.15932 MYR
500 RUB26.31865 MYR
1000 RUB52.63730 MYR
2000 RUB105.27460 MYR
5000 RUB263.18650 MYR
10000 RUB526.37300 MYR