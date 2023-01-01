1 Malaysian ringgit to Russian rubles

Convert MYR to RUB at the real exchange rate

1 myr
21.02 rub

1.00000 MYR = 21.02240 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:56 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MYR to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.048587.26351.436341.65810.96418.9432
1GBP1.155211.2113100.8131.659361.915551.1136121.8846
1USD0.953750.825559183.2271.36991.58140.919418.067
1INR0.01145950.009919370.012015310.01645980.01900110.01104690.217081

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Russian Ruble
1 MYR21.02240 RUB
5 MYR105.11200 RUB
10 MYR210.22400 RUB
20 MYR420.44800 RUB
50 MYR1051.12000 RUB
100 MYR2102.24000 RUB
250 MYR5255.60000 RUB
500 MYR10511.20000 RUB
1000 MYR21022.40000 RUB
2000 MYR42044.80000 RUB
5000 MYR105112.00000 RUB
10000 MYR210224.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RUB0.04757 MYR
5 RUB0.23784 MYR
10 RUB0.47568 MYR
20 RUB0.95137 MYR
50 RUB2.37841 MYR
100 RUB4.75683 MYR
250 RUB11.89208 MYR
500 RUB23.78415 MYR
1000 RUB47.56830 MYR
2000 RUB95.13660 MYR
5000 RUB237.84150 MYR
10000 RUB475.68300 MYR