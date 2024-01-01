100 Russian rubles to Malaysian ringgits

Convert RUB to MYR at the real exchange rate

100 rub
5.19 myr

1.00000 RUB = 0.05188 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856411.079989.58571.457061.648070.9519218.394
1 GBP1.1676711.26095104.6051.701341.924381.1115221.4779
1 USD0.9260.793053182.95741.349251.526140.8814517.0331
1 INR0.01116250.009559760.012054410.01626440.01839660.01062530.205323

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RUB0.05188 MYR
5 RUB0.25940 MYR
10 RUB0.51880 MYR
20 RUB1.03760 MYR
50 RUB2.59401 MYR
100 RUB5.18801 MYR
250 RUB12.97002 MYR
500 RUB25.94005 MYR
1000 RUB51.88010 MYR
2000 RUB103.76020 MYR
5000 RUB259.40050 MYR
10000 RUB518.80100 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Russian Ruble
1 MYR19.27520 RUB
5 MYR96.37600 RUB
10 MYR192.75200 RUB
20 MYR385.50400 RUB
50 MYR963.76000 RUB
100 MYR1927.52000 RUB
250 MYR4818.80000 RUB
500 MYR9637.60000 RUB
1000 MYR19275.20000 RUB
2000 MYR38550.40000 RUB
5000 MYR96376.00000 RUB
10000 MYR192752.00000 RUB