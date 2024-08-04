Turkish liras to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert TRY to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
135.17 myr

TL1.000 TRY = RM0.1352 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:44
TRY to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14430.1470
Low0.13520.1352
Average0.14120.1438
Change-6.32%-8.03%
1 TRY to MYR stats

The performance of TRY to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1443 and a 30 day low of 0.1352. This means the 30 day average was 0.1412. The change for TRY to MYR was -6.32.

The performance of TRY to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1470 and a 90 day low of 0.1352. This means the 90 day average was 0.1438. The change for TRY to MYR was -8.03.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7281.3883.67348.677
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3511.5154.00753.109
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0671.7754.69762.246
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TRY0.13517 MYR
5 TRY0.67583 MYR
10 TRY1.35166 MYR
20 TRY2.70332 MYR
50 TRY6.75830 MYR
100 TRY13.51660 MYR
250 TRY33.79150 MYR
500 TRY67.58300 MYR
1000 TRY135.16600 MYR
2000 TRY270.33200 MYR
5000 TRY675.83000 MYR
10000 TRY1,351.66000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Turkish Lira
1 MYR7.39833 TRY
5 MYR36.99165 TRY
10 MYR73.98330 TRY
20 MYR147.96660 TRY
50 MYR369.91650 TRY
100 MYR739.83300 TRY
250 MYR1,849.58250 TRY
500 MYR3,699.16500 TRY
1000 MYR7,398.33000 TRY
2000 MYR14,796.66000 TRY
5000 MYR36,991.65000 TRY
10000 MYR73,983.30000 TRY