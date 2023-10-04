500 Turkish liras to Malaysian ringgits

Convert TRY to MYR at the real exchange rate

500 try
85.81 myr

1.00000 TRY = 0.17163 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:51 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

TRY to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.050687.46771.443841.659450.963718.8947
1GBP1.1553311.2138101.0551.668131.917231.113421.8298
1USD0.951850.823859183.2551.37431.579530.917317.9847
1INR0.01143280.009895610.012011310.01650710.01897220.0110180.216019

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TRY0.17163 MYR
5 TRY0.85813 MYR
10 TRY1.71626 MYR
20 TRY3.43252 MYR
50 TRY8.58130 MYR
100 TRY17.16260 MYR
250 TRY42.90650 MYR
500 TRY85.81300 MYR
1000 TRY171.62600 MYR
2000 TRY343.25200 MYR
5000 TRY858.13000 MYR
10000 TRY1716.26000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Turkish Lira
1 MYR5.82661 TRY
5 MYR29.13305 TRY
10 MYR58.26610 TRY
20 MYR116.53220 TRY
50 MYR291.33050 TRY
100 MYR582.66100 TRY
250 MYR1456.65250 TRY
500 MYR2913.30500 TRY
1000 MYR5826.61000 TRY
2000 MYR11653.22000 TRY
5000 MYR29133.05000 TRY
10000 MYR58266.10000 TRY