10 thousand Malaysian ringgits to Russian rubles

Convert MYR to RUB at the real exchange rate

10,000 myr
210,176.00 rub

1.00000 MYR = 21.01760 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:57 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MYR to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.048687.26991.436271.657870.963618.9389
1GBP1.1552711.2114100.8191.659251.915261.1132221.8792
1USD0.953650.825491183.22521.36971.581030.9189518.0611
1INR0.01145870.009918760.012015610.01645780.0189970.01104170.217015

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Russian Ruble
1 MYR21.01760 RUB
5 MYR105.08800 RUB
10 MYR210.17600 RUB
20 MYR420.35200 RUB
50 MYR1050.88000 RUB
100 MYR2101.76000 RUB
250 MYR5254.40000 RUB
500 MYR10508.80000 RUB
1000 MYR21017.60000 RUB
2000 MYR42035.20000 RUB
5000 MYR105088.00000 RUB
10000 MYR210176.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RUB0.04758 MYR
5 RUB0.23790 MYR
10 RUB0.47579 MYR
20 RUB0.95158 MYR
50 RUB2.37895 MYR
100 RUB4.75791 MYR
250 RUB11.89477 MYR
500 RUB23.78955 MYR
1000 RUB47.57910 MYR
2000 RUB95.15820 MYR
5000 RUB237.89550 MYR
10000 RUB475.79100 MYR