Chinese yuan rmb to Russian rubles today

Convert CNY to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
11,903.10 rub

¥1.000 CNY = руб11.90 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.245112.8263
Low11.730811.5062
Average12.035412.2398
Change-2.79%-5.78%
1 CNY to RUB stats

The performance of CNY to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.2451 and a 30 day low of 11.7308. This means the 30 day average was 12.0354. The change for CNY to RUB was -2.79.

The performance of CNY to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.8263 and a 90 day low of 11.5062. This means the 90 day average was 12.2398. The change for CNY to RUB was -5.78.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Russian Ruble
1 CNY11.90310 RUB
5 CNY59.51550 RUB
10 CNY119.03100 RUB
20 CNY238.06200 RUB
50 CNY595.15500 RUB
100 CNY1,190.31000 RUB
250 CNY2,975.77500 RUB
500 CNY5,951.55000 RUB
1000 CNY11,903.10000 RUB
2000 CNY23,806.20000 RUB
5000 CNY59,515.50000 RUB
10000 CNY119,031.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RUB0.08401 CNY
5 RUB0.42006 CNY
10 RUB0.84012 CNY
20 RUB1.68023 CNY
50 RUB4.20058 CNY
100 RUB8.40117 CNY
250 RUB21.00292 CNY
500 RUB42.00585 CNY
1000 RUB84.01170 CNY
2000 RUB168.02340 CNY
5000 RUB420.05850 CNY
10000 RUB840.11700 CNY