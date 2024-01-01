1 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Russian rubles

Convert CNY to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
12,842.40 rub

1.00000 CNY = 12.84240 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Russian Ruble
1 CNY12.84240 RUB
5 CNY64.21200 RUB
10 CNY128.42400 RUB
20 CNY256.84800 RUB
50 CNY642.12000 RUB
100 CNY1284.24000 RUB
250 CNY3210.60000 RUB
500 CNY6421.20000 RUB
1000 CNY12842.40000 RUB
2000 CNY25684.80000 RUB
5000 CNY64212.00000 RUB
10000 CNY128424.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RUB0.07787 CNY
5 RUB0.38934 CNY
10 RUB0.77867 CNY
20 RUB1.55735 CNY
50 RUB3.89337 CNY
100 RUB7.78673 CNY
250 RUB19.46683 CNY
500 RUB38.93365 CNY
1000 RUB77.86730 CNY
2000 RUB155.73460 CNY
5000 RUB389.33650 CNY
10000 RUB778.67300 CNY