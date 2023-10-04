2000 Turkish liras to Russian rubles

Convert TRY to RUB at the real exchange rate

2000 try
7219.54 rub

1.00000 TRY = 3.60977 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TRY to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.050687.46771.4441.659850.9634518.8977
1GBP1.155211.2137101.0471.668171.917531.1129821.8314
1USD0.951850.823927183.2551.374451.57990.9170517.9875
1INR0.01143280.009896420.012011310.01650890.01897670.0110150.216053

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Russian Ruble
1 TRY3.60977 RUB
5 TRY18.04885 RUB
10 TRY36.09770 RUB
20 TRY72.19540 RUB
50 TRY180.48850 RUB
100 TRY360.97700 RUB
250 TRY902.44250 RUB
500 TRY1804.88500 RUB
1000 TRY3609.77000 RUB
2000 TRY7219.54000 RUB
5000 TRY18048.85000 RUB
10000 TRY36097.70000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Turkish Lira
1 RUB0.27703 TRY
5 RUB1.38513 TRY
10 RUB2.77026 TRY
20 RUB5.54052 TRY
50 RUB13.85130 TRY
100 RUB27.70260 TRY
250 RUB69.25650 TRY
500 RUB138.51300 TRY
1000 RUB277.02600 TRY
2000 RUB554.05200 TRY
5000 RUB1385.13000 TRY
10000 RUB2770.26000 TRY