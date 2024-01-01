5 Russian rubles to Turkish liras

Convert RUB to TRY at the real exchange rate

5 rub
1.67 try

1.00000 RUB = 0.33408 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:06
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8569051.0802589.60721.456231.64710.95215518.3899
1 GBP1.1669911.26065104.5711.699421.922161.1111621.4609
1 USD0.92570.793242182.95041.348051.524740.8814517.0237
1 INR0.01115980.009562840.012055410.01625130.01838130.01062620.205227

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Turkish Lira
1 RUB0.33408 TRY
5 RUB1.67039 TRY
10 RUB3.34077 TRY
20 RUB6.68154 TRY
50 RUB16.70385 TRY
100 RUB33.40770 TRY
250 RUB83.51925 TRY
500 RUB167.03850 TRY
1000 RUB334.07700 TRY
2000 RUB668.15400 TRY
5000 RUB1670.38500 TRY
10000 RUB3340.77000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Russian Ruble
1 TRY2.99332 RUB
5 TRY14.96660 RUB
10 TRY29.93320 RUB
20 TRY59.86640 RUB
50 TRY149.66600 RUB
100 TRY299.33200 RUB
250 TRY748.33000 RUB
500 TRY1496.66000 RUB
1000 TRY2993.32000 RUB
2000 TRY5986.64000 RUB
5000 TRY14966.60000 RUB
10000 TRY29933.20000 RUB