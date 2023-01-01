1 Tajikistani somoni to Australian dollars

Convert TJS to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 tjs
0.14 aud

1.00000 TJS = 0.14434 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:28 UTC
TJS to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865951.048687.33861.444661.660360.9628518.9283
1GBP1.154811.2108100.8481.668121.917191.111921.8562
1USD0.953750.8259183.29071.37771.583410.918618.051
1INR0.01144970.009915880.012006110.01654090.01901060.01102880.216723

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Australian Dollar
1 TJS0.14434 AUD
5 TJS0.72170 AUD
10 TJS1.44340 AUD
20 TJS2.88680 AUD
50 TJS7.21700 AUD
100 TJS14.43400 AUD
250 TJS36.08500 AUD
500 TJS72.17000 AUD
1000 TJS144.34000 AUD
2000 TJS288.68000 AUD
5000 TJS721.70000 AUD
10000 TJS1443.40000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 AUD6.92810 TJS
5 AUD34.64050 TJS
10 AUD69.28100 TJS
20 AUD138.56200 TJS
50 AUD346.40500 TJS
100 AUD692.81000 TJS
250 AUD1732.02500 TJS
500 AUD3464.05000 TJS
1000 AUD6928.10000 TJS
2000 AUD13856.20000 TJS
5000 AUD34640.50000 TJS
10000 AUD69281.00000 TJS