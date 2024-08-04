Japanese yen to Indian rupees today
Convert JPY to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 JPY to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.5719
|0.5719
|Low
|0.5167
|0.5166
|Average
|0.5365
|0.5320
|Change
|10.16%
|5.68%
|View full history
1 JPY to INR stats
The performance of JPY to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5719 and a 30 day low of 0.5167. This means the 30 day average was 0.5365. The change for JPY to INR was 10.16.
The performance of JPY to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5719 and a 90 day low of 0.5166. This means the 90 day average was 0.5320. The change for JPY to INR was 5.68.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Japanese yen to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Japanese yen
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Indian Rupee
|100 JPY
|57.19020 INR
|1000 JPY
|571.90200 INR
|1500 JPY
|857.85300 INR
|2000 JPY
|1,143.80400 INR
|3000 JPY
|1,715.70600 INR
|5000 JPY
|2,859.51000 INR
|5400 JPY
|3,088.27080 INR
|10000 JPY
|5,719.02000 INR
|15000 JPY
|8,578.53000 INR
|20000 JPY
|11,438.04000 INR
|25000 JPY
|14,297.55000 INR
|30000 JPY
|17,157.06000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Japanese Yen
|1 INR
|1.74855 JPY
|5 INR
|8.74275 JPY
|10 INR
|17.48550 JPY
|20 INR
|34.97100 JPY
|50 INR
|87.42750 JPY
|100 INR
|174.85500 JPY
|250 INR
|437.13750 JPY
|300 INR
|524.56500 JPY
|500 INR
|874.27500 JPY
|600 INR
|1,049.13000 JPY
|1000 INR
|1,748.55000 JPY
|2000 INR
|3,497.10000 JPY
|5000 INR
|8,742.75000 JPY
|10000 INR
|17,485.50000 JPY
|25000 INR
|43,713.75000 JPY
|50000 INR
|87,427.50000 JPY
|100000 INR
|174,855.00000 JPY
|1000000 INR
|1,748,550.00000 JPY
|1000000000 INR
|1,748,550,000.00000 JPY