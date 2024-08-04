Japanese yen to Indian rupees today

Convert JPY to INR at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
5,719.02 inr

¥1.000 JPY = ₹0.5719 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57190.5719
Low0.51670.5166
Average0.53650.5320
Change10.16%5.68%
1 JPY to INR stats

The performance of JPY to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5719 and a 30 day low of 0.5167. This means the 30 day average was 0.5365. The change for JPY to INR was 10.16.

The performance of JPY to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5719 and a 90 day low of 0.5166. This means the 90 day average was 0.5320. The change for JPY to INR was 5.68.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Indian Rupee
100 JPY57.19020 INR
1000 JPY571.90200 INR
1500 JPY857.85300 INR
2000 JPY1,143.80400 INR
3000 JPY1,715.70600 INR
5000 JPY2,859.51000 INR
5400 JPY3,088.27080 INR
10000 JPY5,719.02000 INR
15000 JPY8,578.53000 INR
20000 JPY11,438.04000 INR
25000 JPY14,297.55000 INR
30000 JPY17,157.06000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 INR1.74855 JPY
5 INR8.74275 JPY
10 INR17.48550 JPY
20 INR34.97100 JPY
50 INR87.42750 JPY
100 INR174.85500 JPY
250 INR437.13750 JPY
300 INR524.56500 JPY
500 INR874.27500 JPY
600 INR1,049.13000 JPY
1000 INR1,748.55000 JPY
2000 INR3,497.10000 JPY
5000 INR8,742.75000 JPY
10000 INR17,485.50000 JPY
25000 INR43,713.75000 JPY
50000 INR87,427.50000 JPY
100000 INR174,855.00000 JPY
1000000 INR1,748,550.00000 JPY
1000000000 INR1,748,550,000.00000 JPY