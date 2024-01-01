1 Brazilian real to Tajikistani somonis

Convert BRL to TJS at the real exchange rate

1 brl
2.11 tjs

1.000 BRL = 2.108 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8581.4641.6460.97217.714
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0611.7141.9271.13820.745
1 USD0.940.803183.5131.3761.5470.91316.648
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BRL2.10812 TJS
5 BRL10.54060 TJS
10 BRL21.08120 TJS
20 BRL42.16240 TJS
50 BRL105.40600 TJS
100 BRL210.81200 TJS
250 BRL527.03000 TJS
500 BRL1,054.06000 TJS
1000 BRL2,108.12000 TJS
2000 BRL4,216.24000 TJS
5000 BRL10,540.60000 TJS
10000 BRL21,081.20000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Brazilian Real
1 TJS0.47436 BRL
5 TJS2.37178 BRL
10 TJS4.74356 BRL
20 TJS9.48712 BRL
50 TJS23.71780 BRL
100 TJS47.43560 BRL
250 TJS118.58900 BRL
500 TJS237.17800 BRL
1000 TJS474.35600 BRL
2000 TJS948.71200 BRL
5000 TJS2,371.78000 BRL
10000 TJS4,743.56000 BRL