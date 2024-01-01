1 Brazilian real to Tajikistani somonis

Convert BRL to TJS at the real exchange rate

1 brl
1.93 tjs

R$1.000 BRL = SM1.932 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.99332.1427
Low1.84601.8460
Average1.91021.9901
Change-1.73%-8.89%
View full history

1 BRL to TJS stats

The performance of BRL to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9933 and a 30 day low of 1.8460. This means the 30 day average was 1.9102. The change for BRL to TJS was -1.73.

The performance of BRL to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1427 and a 90 day low of 1.8460. This means the 90 day average was 1.9901. The change for BRL to TJS was -8.89.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BRL1.93158 TJS
5 BRL9.65790 TJS
10 BRL19.31580 TJS
20 BRL38.63160 TJS
50 BRL96.57900 TJS
100 BRL193.15800 TJS
250 BRL482.89500 TJS
500 BRL965.79000 TJS
1000 BRL1,931.58000 TJS
2000 BRL3,863.16000 TJS
5000 BRL9,657.90000 TJS
10000 BRL19,315.80000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Brazilian Real
1 TJS0.51771 BRL
5 TJS2.58856 BRL
10 TJS5.17711 BRL
20 TJS10.35422 BRL
50 TJS25.88555 BRL
100 TJS51.77110 BRL
250 TJS129.42775 BRL
500 TJS258.85550 BRL
1000 TJS517.71100 BRL
2000 TJS1,035.42200 BRL
5000 TJS2,588.55500 BRL
10000 TJS5,177.11000 BRL