Brazilian reais to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BRL to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
61.137 kwd

1.000 BRL = 0.06114 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1481.4741.6630.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6041.7271.9491.13221.389
1 USD0.9230.788183.1661.361.5350.89216.845
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BRL0.06114 KWD
5 BRL0.30568 KWD
10 BRL0.61137 KWD
20 BRL1.22273 KWD
50 BRL3.05684 KWD
100 BRL6.11367 KWD
250 BRL15.28418 KWD
500 BRL30.56835 KWD
1000 BRL61.13670 KWD
2000 BRL122.27340 KWD
5000 BRL305.68350 KWD
10000 BRL611.36700 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 KWD16.35680 BRL
5 KWD81.78400 BRL
10 KWD163.56800 BRL
20 KWD327.13600 BRL
50 KWD817.84000 BRL
100 KWD1,635.68000 BRL
250 KWD4,089.20000 BRL
500 KWD8,178.40000 BRL
1000 KWD16,356.80000 BRL
2000 KWD32,713.60000 BRL
5000 KWD81,784.00000 BRL
10000 KWD163,568.00000 BRL