1.000 CHF = 0.3459 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:43
1 USD10.920.78683.0911.3581.531151.5451.655
1 EUR1.08710.85490.3071.4761.664164.7151.798
1 GBP1.2721.1711105.721.7281.948192.8182.105
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8240.02

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CHF0.34590 KWD
5 CHF1.72949 KWD
10 CHF3.45898 KWD
20 CHF6.91796 KWD
50 CHF17.29490 KWD
100 CHF34.58980 KWD
250 CHF86.47450 KWD
500 CHF172.94900 KWD
1000 CHF345.89800 KWD
2000 CHF691.79600 KWD
5000 CHF1,729.49000 KWD
10000 CHF3,458.98000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 KWD2.89102 CHF
5 KWD14.45510 CHF
10 KWD28.91020 CHF
20 KWD57.82040 CHF
50 KWD144.55100 CHF
100 KWD289.10200 CHF
250 KWD722.75500 CHF
500 KWD1,445.51000 CHF
1000 KWD2,891.02000 CHF
2000 KWD5,782.04000 CHF
5000 KWD14,455.10000 CHF
10000 KWD28,910.20000 CHF